BRIEF-Ampio Pharma Says Based On Assessment, Management Has Raised Concerns About Ability To Continue As A Going Concern

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AMPIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS BASED ON ASSESSMENT, MANAGEMENT HAS RAISED CONCERNS ABOUT ABILITY TO CONTINUE AS A GOING CONCERN - SEC FILING

* AMPIO PHARMACEUTICALS - IN ADDITION, CO’S INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM EXPRESSED SUBSTANTIAL DOUBT AS TO ABILITY TO CONTINUE AS GOING CONCERN

* AMPIO PHARMACEUTICALS - AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019, HAD $6.5 MILLION OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WHICH EXPECT CAN FUND OPERATION INTO Q2 OF 2020