BRIEF-Ampio Suspends Patient Enrollment In Its Phase 3 Study Of Ampion

March 24 (Reuters) - Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AMPIO SUSPENDS PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN ITS PHASE 3 STUDY OF AMPION FOR SEVERE OSTEOARTHRITIS OF THE KNEE AND EXPLORES OTHER OPTIONS TO COMPLETE TRIAL

* AMPIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC - IT IS POSSIBLE THAT COVID-19 PANDEMIC MAY PREVENT COMPLETION OF AP-013 TRIAL AT THIS TIME OR AT ALL.

* AMPIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC - FOCUSING ON INVESTIGATING POTENTIAL USE OF NEBULIZED AMPION FOR TREATMENT OF A SERIOUS COMPLICATION OF COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: