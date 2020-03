March 20 (Reuters) - Amplifon SpA:

* REVISES 2019 PROFIT ALLOCATION PROPOSAL, PROPOSES TO ALLOCATE 2019 PROFIT TO RETAINED EARNINGS IN LIGHT OF COVID-19

* CONFIRMS IT IS NOT YET POSSIBLE TO ASSESS IMPACT THAT THIS EPIDEMIC WILL HAVE IN CURRENT YEAR

* EXPECTS SHORT-TERM NEGATIVE IMPACT ON DEMAND IN HEARING CARE RETAIL MARKET

* EXPECTS IMPACT TO BE TEMPORARY AND GRADUALLY OFFSET AS SITUATION WILL NORMALIZE