BRIEF-Amplifon Q1 Net Profit Shrinks To EUR 5.1 Mln

April 29 (Reuters) - Amplifon SpA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 363.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 392.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 5.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 17.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED ALL NON-ESSENTIAL CAPEX AND M&A CASH-OUT

* CONFIRMS THAT SO FAR IS NOT YET POSSIBLE TO ASSESS IMPACT OF COVID-19 CRISIS ON CURRENT YEAR

* TO WITHDRAW ITS GUIDANCE ISSUED IN MARCH 2018 AND, SUBSEQUENTLY, UPGRADED IN MARCH 2019 TO REFLECT THE GAES ACQUISITION

* DESPITE NEGATIVE SHORT-TERM IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON DEMAND IN HEARING CARE RETAIL MARKET, CO STILL EXPECTS TO OVER-PERFORM MARKET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)