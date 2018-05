May 2 (Reuters) - Amplifon SpA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 310.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 296.1 MILLION YEAR AGO ON COMPARABLE BASIS

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 15.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.8 MILLION YEAR AGO ON COMPARABLE BASIS

* FOR REST OF 2018, IT EXPECTS FAVORABLE TREND IN REVENUES TO CONTINUE, OUTPACING MARKET

* FOR 2018, IT EXPECTS PROFITABILITY TO INCREASE WITH RESPECT TO PRIOR YEAR

* Q1 NET REVENUES (IFRS 2018) EUR 309.4 MILLION

* Q1 NET PROFIT (IFRS 2018) EUR 14.6 MILLION