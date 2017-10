July 26 (Reuters) - AMPLIFON SPA:

* Q2 NET PROFIT EUR 25.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 21.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 REVENUE EUR 327.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 289.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOR SECOND HALF OF 2017, SEES FAVORABLE GROWTH TREND, BOTH ORGANIC AND EXTERNAL

* CONFIRMS CONFIDENCE IN IMPLEMENTATION OF STRATEGIC GUIDELINES AND IN ACHIEVING MEDIUM- TO LONG-TERM OBJECTIVES