Oct 25 (Reuters) - AMPLIFON SPA:

* Q3 NET PROFIT EUR 10.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 9.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 REVENUE EUR 278.0 ‍​MILLION VERSUS EUR 259.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS IN Q4 FAVORABLE GROWTH TREND, BOTH ORGANIC AND EXTERNAL, IN ALL GEOGRAPHIC AREAS‍​

* IS "STRONGLY CONFIDENT" IN ACHIEVING MEDIUM-LONG TERM TARGETS