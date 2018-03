March 1 (Reuters) - AMPLIFON SPA:

* Q4 NET PROFIT EUR 52.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 24.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 EBITDA EUR 75.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 67.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 REVENUE EUR 364.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 329.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUROCENT 11 PER SHARE

* EXPECTS TO CONTINUE STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP POSITION

* EXPECTS TO RECORD FAVORABLE TREND IN REVENUES AND IN KEY PROFITABILITY INDICATORS