BRIEF-Amplifon Q4 Recurring EBITDA Up At EUR 106.6 Mln

March 4 (Reuters) - Amplifon SpA:

* Q4 TOTAL REVENUE EUR 507.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 399.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 TOTAL NET PROFIT EUR 48.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 42.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 RECURRING EBITDA EUR 106.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 83.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 RECURRING NET PROFIT EUR 53.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 45.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND FOR 0.16 EUR PER SHARE

* GIVEN CURRENT SITUATION RELATED TO THE SOCIAL AND ECONOMIC EFFECTS OF COVID-19 IT MAKES PREMATURE TODAY FOR THE COMPANY TO ASSESS POTENTIAL IMPACTS FOR NEXT FEW MONTHS

* COMPANY IS CLOSELY MONITORING CORONAVIRUS SITUATION AND IS READY TO TAKE APPROPRIATE ACTIONS AND INITIATIVES

* BOARD TO SUBMIT PROPOSAL TO ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING TO AUTHORIZE NEW SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM, FOLLOWING WITHDRAWAL OF CURRENT PROGRAM EXPIRING OCT. 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)