March 26 (Reuters) - AMPLIFON SPA:

* TARGETS EBITDA MARGIN OF 18.5% IN 2020

* SEES TAX RATE IN 2018-2020 BELOW 30 PERCENT

* AIMS AT GENERATING AROUND 600 MILLION EUROS OF CUMULATED OPERATING CASH FLOW FOR 2018-2020

* EXPECTS NET PROFIT TO GROW IN 2018-2020

* EXPECTS INVESTMENTS OF AROUND 480 MILLION EUROS FOR CAPEX AND CASH-OUT FOR ACQUISITIONS IN 2018-2020

* PLANS NETWORK EXPANSION OF AROUND 700 NEW STORES BY 2020

* EXPECTS REVENUES TO GROW AT A HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE (CAGR) IN 2018-2020