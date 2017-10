Sept 13 (Reuters) - Amplify Snack Brands Inc

* Amplify Snack Brands Inc - ‍Greg Christenson appointed as executive vice president and chief financial officer​

* Amplify Snack Brands Inc - ‍Brian Goldberg, Amplify’s chief financial officer, will transition into newly created role of chief strategy officer​

* Amplify Snack Brands Inc - ‍Christenson joins Amplify from DanoneWave​