BRIEF-Ampliphi Biosciences Announces Positive Interim Results For Single-Patient Expanded Access Program For AB-SA01 And AB-PA01

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Ampliphi Biosciences Corp:

* AMPLIPHI BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES POSITIVE INTERIM RESULTS FOR SINGLE-PATIENT EXPANDED ACCESS PROGRAM UTILIZING AB-SA01 AND AB-PA01

* AMPLIPHI BIOSCIENCES CORP - TREATMENT WAS WELL TOLERATED IN ALL PATIENTS, WITH OVER 500 DOSES ADMINISTERED INTRAVENOUSLY OR BY INHALATION

* AMPLIPHI BIOSCIENCES CORP - SEVEN PATIENTS WITH SERIOUS INFECTIONS WERE TREATED WITH AB-SA01 OR AB-PA01, WITH 6 PATIENTS ACHIEVING TREATMENT SUCCESS

* AMPLIPHI BIOSCIENCES CORP - EXPECTS TO CONTINUE ITS EXPANDED ACCESS CLINICAL STRATEGY IN 2018, REVIEW DATA WITH FDA IN MID-2018

* AMPLIPHI BIOSCIENCES CORP - EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INITIATE A PHASE 2 OR REGISTRATIONAL CLINICAL PROGRAM POTENTIALLY AS EARLY AS SECOND HALF OF 2018