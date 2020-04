April 23 (Reuters) - Amplitude Surgical SA:

* AMPLITUDE SURGICAL: 3RD QUARTER SALES IMPACTED BY THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC – CONSOLIDATED 9-MONTH SALES OF €76.4 MILLION, +0.2% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC IN MARCH 2020 ESTIMATED AT EUR 4.2 MILLION FOR SALES

* CASH POSITION OF EUR 18.8 MILLION AT MARCH 31, 2020

