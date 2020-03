BRIEF-Amplitude Surgical: Activity Will Be Substantially Reduced Over Coming Weeks Due To Coronavirus

March 18 (Reuters) - Amplitude Surgical SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ACTIVITY WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY REDUCED OVER COMING WEEKS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: GROUP’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN FIRST HALF OF ITS 2019-2020 FISCAL YEAR ENABLES IT TO HAVE A SOLID CASH POSITION THAT SHOULD ENABLE IT TO COPE WITH THIS SITUATION

* ON CORONAVIRUS: DURING THIS PERIOD, GROUP WILL ADOPT ALL NECESSARY MEASURES TO BE READY FOR A RESUMPTION IN ACTIVITY WHEN SANITARY SITUATION ALLOWS OPERATING ROOMS TO REOPEN

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IS ALREADY TAKING MEASURES TO CONTROL ITS COSTS AND GET THROUGH THIS PERIOD OF UNCERTAINTY

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IS CONFIDENT THAT ACTIVITY WILL RAPIDLY TAKE OFF AGAIN ONCE CURRENT SANITARY CRISIS COMES TO AN END, AS SURGICAL PROCEDURES HAVE ONLY BEEN POSTPONED, NOT CANCELLED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)