BRIEF-Amplitude Surgical H1 Attributable Net Result Swings To Profit Of 5.3 Million Euros

March 25 (Reuters) - Amplitude Surgical SA:

* MARKED IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCES IN H1 2019-20

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF €19.1 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2019

* H1 ATTRIBUTABLE NET INCOME EUR 5.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 7.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 RECURRING OPERATING PROFIT OF +€0.8 MILLION

* H1 EBITDA EUR 11.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* GROUP IS CONFIDENT THAT ACTIVITY WILL RAPIDLY TAKE OFF AGAIN ONCE THE CURRENT SANITARY CRISIS COMES TO AN END

* WE FIRMLY BELIEVE THAT THE SOLIDITY OF OUR FINANCIAL STRUCTURE WILL ENABLE US TO COPE WITH THE CHALLENGES OF THE COMING MONTHS - CEO

* ACTIVITY WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY REDUCED OVER COMING WEEKS GIVEN POSTPONEMENT OF SURGICAL PROCEDURES AS WELL AS SUSPENSION OF AIR LINKS AND THE CLOSING OF LAND BORDERS

