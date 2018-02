Feb 22 (Reuters) - AMPLITUDE SURGICAL SAS:

* AMPLITUDE SURGICAL: FURTHER STRONG ORGANIC GROWTH IN Q2, +10% - H1 2017-18 SALES OF €45 MILLION, +8%

* SOLID NET CASH POSITION AT END-DECEMBER 2017: EUR 34 MILLION

* SEES CO RECORD SALES IN EXCESS OF EUR 100 MILLION THIS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)