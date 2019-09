Sept 16 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* AMPLYX PHARMACEUTICALS - EXECUTED EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH NOVARTIS

* AMPLYX PHARMACEUTICAL - UNDER AGREEMENT CO ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO PHASE 2 ANTI-BK VIRUS MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY, MAU868, FOR TREATMENT, PREVENTION OF BKV DISEASE

