Sept 18 (Reuters) - Amrep Corp

* AMREP announces appointments of chief executive officer and chief financial officer

* Says James McMonagle Jr appointed CFO

* AMREP Corp - ‍Robert Wisniewski retiring as chief financial officer of AMREP​

* AMREP corp - Prior to being appointed chief financial officer of AMREP, McMonagle had been vice president, finance of company since February 2017