BRIEF-Amrest Holdings Plans Temporary Layoffs For Up To 93% Of Its Workforce In Spain

March 20 (Reuters) - Amrest Holdings SE:

* SAYS INITIATED PROCEDURES FOR THE PRESENTATION OF TEMPORARY EMPLOYMENT REGULATION FILES (ERTE) ON FORCE MAJEURE BASIS, ON EXTRAORDINARY URGENT MEASURES TO FACE COVID-19

* SAYS THE ERTE WILL COVER A MAXIMUM OF 3,666 EMPLOYEES, WHO REPRESENT 93% OF THE AMREST WORKFORCE IN SPAIN, 7.1% AT GROUP LEVEL

* DUE TO THE ERTE WILL PROCEED TO THE TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF 143 OWN RESTAURANTS IN SPAIN OF THE BRANDS KFC, LA TAGLIATELLA, BACOA AND BLUE FROG Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2UktquW Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)