BRIEF-Amrest Holdings Says Food Delivery Services Mitigate Negative Impact On Co's Dine-In Business

March 31 (Reuters) - Amrest Holdings SE:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: MOST OF RESTAURANTS ARE OFFERING DELIVERY SERVICES THUS MITIGATING THE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON DINE-IN BUSINESS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IN CHINA ALL BUT ONE OF RESTAURANTS OPERATE AND SSS HAVE MORE THAN QUADRUPLED SINCE FY 2019 EARNINGS CALL

* NEGATIVE IMPACT OF TEMPORARY CLOSURES ON THIS YEAR’S TRADING RESULTS WILL BE SIGNIFICANT

* FINANCIAL POSITION IS STABLE WITH A CASH POSITION OF EUR 134 MILLION AND EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO RIDE OUT ANY DISRUPTION TO THE BUSINESS