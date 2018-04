April 30 (Reuters) - Amrest Holdings SE:

* SAYS ITS UNIT SIGNS DEAL TO BUY ASSETS TO RUN 16 PIZZA HUT RESTAURANTS IN MOSCOW FOR ABOUT 1.9 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS IT HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH PIZZA HUT EUROPE TO BECOME MASTER FRANCHISEE FOR PIZZA HUT BRAND IN RUSSIA, AZERBAIJAN AND ARMENIA

* SAYS PLANS TO OPEN ABOUT 200 PIZZA HUT RESTAURANTS IN RUSSIA IN FIVE-YEAR PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)