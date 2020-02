BRIEF-Amryt Pharma Announces Draft Registration Statement For U.S. Nasdaq Listing

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Amryt Pharma Holdings Ltd:

* AMRYT PHARMA PLC - DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR US NASDAQ LISTING

* AMRYT PHARMA PLC - DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR US NASDAQ LISTING

* AMRYT PHARMA HOLDINGS LTD - HAS CONFIDENTIALLY SUBMITTED A DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 TO U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

* AMRYT PHARMA - FORM F-1 RELATING TO PROPOSED LISTING OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES REPRESENTING AMRYT ORDINARY SHARES ON NASDAQ STOCK MARKET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: