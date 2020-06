June 23 (Reuters) - Amryt Pharma Holdings Ltd:

* AMRYT PHARMA PLC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS RELATED TO LISTING OF 32.6 MILLION ADSS ON THE NASDAQ - SEC FILING

* AMRYT PHARMA PLC SAYS ADSS TO TRADE ON THE NASDAQ GLOBAL SELECT MARKET UNDER THE SYMBOL "AMYT" Source: bit.ly/2YpIAT0