BRIEF-Amryt Pharma Says COVID-19 Impact To Date Has Been Minimized

May 11 (Reuters) - Amryt Pharma Holdings Ltd:

* AMRYT PHARMA HOLDINGS LTD - $44.6M UNAUDITED Q1 REVENUES REPRESENTING A 30% INCREASE ON UNAUDITED COMBINED REVENUES OF $34.3M IN Q1 2019

* AMRYT PHARMA HOLDINGS LTD - $4.6M EBITDA DELIVERED IN Q1

* AMRYT PHARMA HOLDINGS LTD - CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF $6.2M DURING Q1 2020

* AMRYT PHARMA HOLDINGS LTD - AEGERION INTEGRATION SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED AHEAD OF SCHEDULE, DELIVERING POSITIVE EBITDA A QUARTER AHEAD OF PLAN

* AMRYT PHARMA HOLDINGS LTD - ENROLMENT IN EASE GLOBAL PHASE 3 STUDY CONCLUDED WITH TOP-LINE DATA EXPECTED IN LATE Q3 / EARLY Q4 2020

* AMRYT PHARMA HOLDINGS LTD - ROBUST FINANCIAL POSITION WITH $67.0M IN CASH COMPARED TO $65.2M AT DECEMBER 31, 2019

* AMRYT PHARMA HOLDINGS LTD - FILSUVEZ CONFIRMED AS GLOBAL BRAND NAME FOR AP101

* AMRYT PHARMA HOLDINGS LTD - IN RECENT WEEKS, WE HAVE SUCCESSFULLY TRANSITIONED APPROPRIATE FUNCTIONS TO REMOTE PLATFORMS EXCLUSIVELY WITHOUT INCIDENT

* AMRYT PHARMA HOLDINGS LTD - IMPACT OF COVID-19 TO DATE ON AMRYT’S BUSINESS HAS BEEN MINIMIZED

* AMRYT PHARMA HOLDINGS LTD - HAS IN EXCESS OF 12 MONTHS OF LABELLED AND UNLABELLED FINISHED PRODUCTS ON HAND FOR BOTH LOMITAPIDE AND METRELEPTIN

* AMRYT PHARMA HOLDINGS LTD - SUPPLY CHAIN IS ROBUST

* AMRYT PHARMA HOLDINGS LTD - CONFIDENT THAT WE CAN CONTINUE TO SUPPLY PATIENTS FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE

* AMRYT PHARMA HOLDINGS LTD - TAKING ADDITIONAL STEPS TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN OUR INVENTORY LEVELS OF BOTH METRELEPTIN AND LOMITAPIDE

* AMRYT PHARMA HOLDINGS LTD - TO DATE, WE HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY SIGNIFICANT LOGISTICAL DIFFICULTIES IN DELIVERING PRODUCT TO PATIENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: