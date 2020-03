BRIEF-Amryt Pharma Says It Does Not Expect Significant Changes To Existing Revenues Due To Of Covid-19

March 23 (Reuters) - Amryt Pharma Holdings Ltd:

* AMRYT PHARMA PLC - MARKET UPDATE

* AMRYT PHARMA HOLDINGS LTD - BUSINESS PERFORMANCE IN Q4 2019 WAS STRONG AND THIS POSITIVE MOMENTUM HAS CONTINUED INTO Q1 2020

* AMRYT PHARMA HOLDINGS LTD - IMPACT OF COVID-19 TO DATE ON AMRYT’S BUSINESS HAS BEEN MINIMIZED

* AMRYT PHARMA HOLDINGS LTD - FY COMBINED REVENUES OF $154.1M, COMPARED WITH $136.3M FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018

* AMRYT PHARMA HOLDINGS LTD - “DO NOT ANTICIPATE SIGNIFICANT CHANGES TO OUR EXISTING REVENUES AS A RESULT OF COVID-19”

* AMRYT PHARMA HOLDINGS LTD - HAS IN EXCESS OF 12 MONTHS OF LABELLED AND UNLABELLED FINISHED PRODUCTS ON HAND FOR BOTH LOMITAPIDE AND METRELEPTIN.

* AMRYT PHARMA HOLDINGS LTD - “OUR SUPPLY CHAIN IS ROBUST AND WE ARE CONFIDENT THAT WE CAN CONTINUE TO SUPPLY PATIENTS FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE”

* AMRYT PHARMA HOLDINGS LTD - HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY LOGISTICAL DIFFICULTIES IN DELIVERING PRODUCT TO PATIENTS

* AMRYT PHARMA HOLDINGS- MAY FOCUS CO'S RESOURCES ON THOSE GEOGRAPHIES LESS IMPACTED BY COVID-19 THAN OTHERS FOR EPIDERMOLYSIS BULLOSA TRIAL