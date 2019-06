June 27 (Reuters) - Ams Ag:

* SAYS SIGNED PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE PIONEER MEGVII TO JOINTLY DEVELOP AND PROMOTE COMPLETE, PLUG-AND-PLAY 3D FACE RECOGNITION SOLUTIONS

* SAYS COMPANIES EXPECT TO OFFER THE WORLD'S FIRST OFF-THE-SHELF FACE RECOGNITION SYSTEM FOR SMART HOME, SMART RETAIL, SMART BUILDING AND SMART SECURITY APPLICATIONS, COMPLETELY INDEPENDENT OF THE USER'S MOBILE PHONE