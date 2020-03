BRIEF-AMS AG Announces Terms Of Rights Issue

March 11 (Reuters) - Ams Ag:

* EANS-ADHOC: AMS AG / AMS ANNOUNCES TERMS OF THE RIGHTS ISSUE

* DECIDED ON 11 MARCH 2020 TO ISSUE 189,869,454 NEW ORDINARY NO-PAR VALUE BEARER SHARES

* OFFER PRICE OF CHF 9.20

* EXPECTED GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 1.75BN (APPROXIMATELY EUR 1.65BN).

* PROCEEDS FROM RIGHTS ISSUE WILL BE USED TO PARTIALLY FINANCE/REFINANCE ACQUISITION AMOUNT INCLUDING RELATED COSTS IN CONNECTION WITH BUSINESS COMBINATION WITH OSRAM LICHT AG.

* MANAGEMENT BOARD OF AMS DECIDED ON 11 MARCH 2020 TO ISSUE 189,869,454 NEW ORDINARY NO-PAR VALUE BEARER SHARES WITH FULL DIVIDEND RIGHTS AS OF 1 JANUARY 2019

* FOR EACH EXISTING AMS SHARE, AMS SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE ONE SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT

* 4 RIGHTS ENTITLE EACH ELIGIBLE HOLDER TO PURCHASE 9 OFFERED SHARES AT OFFER PRICE

* RIGHTS EXERCISE PERIOD WILL START ON 16 MARCH 2020 AND END ON 30 MARCH 2020

* ALSO OPPORTUNITY TO SELL RIGHTS ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE DURING RIGHTS TRADING PERIOD FROM MARCH 16, TO AND INCLUDING MARCH 26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)