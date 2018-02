Feb 6 (Reuters) - Ams Ag:

* announces exclusion of subscription rights in relation to potential convertible bond placement​

* Says ‍bonds in an aggregate nominal amount of up to eur 600 million will have a seven year maturityshall be convertible into new ordinary no par value bearer shares

* Says ‍net proceeds of bonds will be used for general corporate purposes, including m&a transactions​