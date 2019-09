Sept 16 (Reuters) - ams AG:

* EXPECTS TO HOLD EGM TO APPROVE EUR 1.5 BILLION EQUITY ISSUANCE AROUND END OF OCTOBER

* LOWERS ACCEPTANCE THRESHOLD OF OFFER FOR OSRAM TO 62.5% TO CAPITALISE ON MOMENTUM

* INVITATION TO EGM WILL BE PUBLISHED IN DUE COURSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)