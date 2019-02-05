Switzerland Market Report
February 5, 2019 / 7:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-AMS AG sees Q1 adj Ebit margin in low single-digit pct range

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Ams Ag:

* Says First Wins For Behind-Oled Sensing Solutions, First Shipments Started -Presentation

* Says Major Capex Cycle Completed -Presentation

* Says Very Strong Capex Decline Expected For 2019-Presentation

* Says Adjusted Operating (Ebit) Margin Expected In The Low Single-Digit Percentage Range In Q1-Presentation

* Says Decided To Continue To Provide Detailed Guidance For The Relevant Upcoming Quarter And To Discontinue Other Numerical Guidance -Presentation Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below