BRIEF-AMS AG sees Q1 adj Ebit margin in low single-digit pct range

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Ams Ag:
* Says First Wins For Behind-Oled Sensing Solutions, First Shipments Started -Presentation
* Says Major Capex Cycle Completed -Presentation
* Says Very Strong Capex Decline Expected For 2019-Presentation
* Says Adjusted Operating (Ebit) Margin Expected In The Low Single-Digit Percentage Range In Q1-Presentation
* Says Decided To Continue To Provide Detailed Guidance For The Relevant Upcoming Quarter And To Discontinue Other Numerical Guidance -Presentation