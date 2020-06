June 12 (Reuters) - AMS AG:

* AMS AND SENOVA JOIN EFFORTS ON TECHNOLOGY TO CREATE POINT-OF-CARE RAPID ANTIBODY TEST FOR COVID-19

* AMS, SENOVA AND JABIL ARE EXPECTED TO RAMP PRODUCTION OF A CE MEDICAL-CERTIFIED, DISPOSABLE TEST KIT FOR PROFESSIONAL USE BY SEPTEMBER 2020

* AMS WILL AIM TO PROVISION A DEVICE CERTIFIED FOR HOME USE IN A FOLLOWING STEP Source text - bit.ly/37kVFjl Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)