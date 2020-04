BRIEF-AMS Announces Results Of Share Offering With Rights Issue

April 1 (Reuters) - AMS AG:

* ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF SHARE OFFERING IN CONJUNCTION WITH RIGHTS ISSUE

* AS PART OF OFFERING, 15,023,697 SHARES WERE SUCCESSFULLY PLACED WITH INVESTORS AT A PRICE OF CHF 9.20,

* JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS, UBS AND HSBC HAVE ENTERED INTO A COORDINATION AGREEMENT TO SECURE AN ORDERLY SELL-DOWN OF UNPLACED SHARES

* A TOTAL OF 132,475,209 SHARES HAVE BEEN TAKEN UP BY INVESTORS, CORRESPONDING IN TOTAL TO 70% OF 189,869,454 SHARES OFFERED IN RIGHTS ISSUE

* REMAINING 57,394,245 SHARES, OR 30% ( “UNPLACED SHARES”), WILL BE TAKEN UP BY SYNDICATE BANKS ACCORDING TO THEIR UNDERWRITING QUOTA

* SHARE CAPITAL OF AMS WILL INCREASE FROM EUR 84,419,826.00 TO EUR 274,289,280.00

* INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PARTIALLY REFINANCE ACQUISITION OF OSRAM LICHT AG, INCLUDING RELATED COSTS