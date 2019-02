BRIEF-AMS CEO Says strategy is to remain independent

Feb 5 (Reuters) -

* CHIPMAKER AMS CFO SAYS CAN’T COMMENT ON FUTURE DIVIDEND POLICY

* CHIPMAKER AMS PLANS TO REVIVE PLAN FOR HONG KONG LISTING AT SOME STAGE - CFO

* AMS CEO SAYS FOCUS IS ON REDUCING DEBT, STILL CONSIDERING STRATEGIC OPTIONS FOR ENVIRONMENTAL SENSORS BUSINESSS

* AMS CEO SAYS STRATEGY IS TO REMAIN INDEPENDENT, SEEK PARTNERSHIPS WHERE DESIRED

* AMS CEO SAYS PRICE PRESSURE ALWAYS THERE, HAVEN'T SEEN SIGNIFICANT CHANGES