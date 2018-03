March 27 (Reuters) - AMS AG:

* ‍IMPLEMENTS A REVISED EARN-OUT STRUCTURE GAINING 100% ACCEPTANCE BY FORMER HEPTAGON SHAREHOLDERS TO REFLECT HIGHER-THAN-EXPECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURE REQUIREMENTS​

* ‍KEY ELEMENTS OF FINAL EARN-OUT STRUCTURE ARE TOTAL DISTRIBUTION OF 3,855,082 AMS SHARES TOGETHER WITH ANCILLARY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF USD 15 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)