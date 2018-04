BRIEF-Ams Q1 Group Revenues At USD 452.7 Mln

April 23 (Reuters) - ams AG:

* Q1 GROUP REVENUES WERE USD 452.7 MILLION, UP 147% FROM USD 183.5 MILLION IN Q1 2017 AND 22% LOWER SEQUENTIALLY COMPARED TO PREVIOUS QUARTER

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBIT WAS USD 77.3 MILLION OR 17% OF REVENUES (EXCLUDING ACQUISITION-RELATED AND SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION COSTS)

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBIT UP STRONGLY FROM USD 5.0 MILLION OR 3% OF REVENUES IN Q1 2017

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBIT AT USD 46.5 MILLION INCLUDING ACQUISITION-RELATED AND SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION COSTS (USD -16.9 MILLION IN Q1 2017)

* Q1 ADJUSTED NET INCOME AT USD 99.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO USD -19.9 MILLION FOR Q1 2017 (Q1 2018: USD 77.1 MILLION INCLUDING VALUATION EFFECT)

* EXPECTS A SIGNIFICANT UNDER-UTILIZATION OF CAPACITY IN Q2 LEADING TO A NEGATIVE ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN

* EXPECTS Q2 REVENUES OF USD 220-250 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)