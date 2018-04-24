BRIEF-AMS says second-half rebound hinges on key client go-ahead

April 24 (Reuters) - ams AG:

says major consumer customer is deemphasizing current generation of its products in favour of next generation

says unnamed big consumer customer is preparing major ramp-ups in h2 2018 for its optical sensors

says q2 factory under-utlilisation to reverse in h2 with large volume ramps; analysts say delay tied to Apple winding down first generation iPhone x in favour of new models

says q2 weakness also tied to delay in pre-production of new parts as major customer has been slow to provide it with final product specifications

says whether margins rebound in q2 or q3 entirely dependent on when customer (which analysts says is Apple) releases new product plans; exact timing remains unknown, it says Further company coverage: (Reporting By Eric Auchard in London and Francois Murphy in Vienna)