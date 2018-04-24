FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 24, 2018 / 9:02 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

BRIEF-AMS says second-half rebound hinges on key client go-ahead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - ams AG:

says major consumer customer is deemphasizing current generation of its products in favour of next generation

says unnamed big consumer customer is preparing major ramp-ups in h2 2018 for its optical sensors

says q2 factory under-utlilisation to reverse in h2 with large volume ramps; analysts say delay tied to Apple winding down first generation iPhone x in favour of new models

says q2 weakness also tied to delay in pre-production of new parts as major customer has been slow to provide it with final product specifications

says whether margins rebound in q2 or q3 entirely dependent on when customer (which analysts says is Apple) releases new product plans; exact timing remains unknown, it says Further company coverage: (Reporting By Eric Auchard in London and Francois Murphy in Vienna)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.