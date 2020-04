BRIEF-Ams Sees Q2 Revenues Of $440-480 Mln

April 29 (Reuters) - ams AG:

* LIMITED IMPACT FROM COVID-19 EXPECTED IN Q2 WITH EXPECTED REVENUES OF USD 440-480 MILLION AND ADJUSTED OPERATING (EBIT) MARGIN OF 17-20%

* Q1 GROUP REVENUES WERE USD 501.2 MILLION, ABOVE MID-POINT OF EXPECTATION RANGE

* OSRAM ACQUISITION ON TRACK SUPPORTED BY SUCCESSFUL EQUITY RAISE; ANNUAL REPORT 2019 PUBLISHED

* EBIT) FOR Q1 WAS USD 101.0 MILLION OR 20% OF REVENUES

* ADJUSTED NET RESULT FOR Q1 WAS USD -17.0 MILLION (EXCLUDING VALUATION EFFECT OF OPTION ELEMENT OF FOREIGN CURRENCY CONVERTIBLE BOND)