Jan 24 (Reuters) - AMSC :

* AMSC ANNOUNCES ORDER OF 5.5 MW ELECTRONIC CONTROL SYSTEMS FOR DOOSAN’S OFFSHORE WIND TURBINES

* AMSC- ANNOUNCED ITS FIRST 5.5 MEGAWATT ELECTRICAL CONTROL SYSTEMS ORDER FROM DOOSAN HEAVY INDUSTRIES & CONSTRUCTION CO LTD