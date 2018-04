April 2 (Reuters) - Amtech Systems Inc:

* AMTECH SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* AUTHORIZED A NEW STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $4 MILLION OF COMPANY'S OUTSTANDING STOCK, PAR VALUE $0.01 PER SHARE​