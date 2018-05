May 10 (Reuters) - Amtech Systems Inc:

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19

* Q2 REVENUE $32.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $27.8 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.16 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EXPECTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 TO BE IN RANGE OF $34 TO $37 MILLION

* GROSS MARGIN FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN MID TO UPPER 20 PERCENT RANGE

* AT MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL ORDER BACKLOG WAS $63.1 MILLION