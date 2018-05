BRIEF-Amtrust Financial Says Has Been Responding To An SEC Investigation Since June 2013

May 4 (Reuters) - AmTrust Financial Services Inc:

* AMTRUST FINANCIAL SERVICES SAYS SINCE JUNE 2013, CO HAS BEEN RESPONDING TO AN INVESTIGATION BY THE SEC - PROXY FILING

* AMTRUST FINANCIAL SAYS SEC INVESTIGATION INCLUDED A REVIEW OF CO’S INVESTMENT IN LIFE SETTLEMENT CONTRACTS - SEC FILING

* AMTRUST FINANCIAL SAYS INVESTIGATION INCLUDED A REVIEW OF ACQUISITION OF LUXEMBOURG CAPTIVES, CERTAIN ACCOUNTING PRACTICES

* AMTRUST FINANCIAL SAYS HAS BEEN RESPONSIVE TO THE SEC'S ONGOING INQUIRY