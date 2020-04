BRIEF-Amundi End-March AuM Of EUR 1.53 Trillion

April 30 (Reuters) - AMUNDI SA

* Q1 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE EUR 612 MILLION VERSUS EUR 659 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 193 MILLION VERSUS EUR 235 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AMUNDI CEO SAYS CONFIDENT IN ROBUSTNESS OF RESULTS IN 2020

* ALL OF COMPANY FUNCTIONS ARE 100% OPERATIONAL

* IMPLEMENTATION OF PARTNERSHIPS WITH BANCO SABADELL AND BANK OF CHINA ON TARGET AND ON SCHEDULE AS ANNOUNCED

* DURATION AND IMPACT OF COVID-19 CRISIS ON BUSINESS DIFFICULT TO ASSESS

* AUM OF EUR 1.53 TRL AT END-MARCH, UP 3.5% YEAR-ON-YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)