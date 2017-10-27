FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Amundi reports 31 bln eur in Q3 net inflows after Pioneer acquisition
Sections
Featured
CEOs say Trump tax cut may boost investors more than jobs
Politics
CEOs say Trump tax cut may boost investors more than jobs
Amazon sales surge after Whole Foods acquisition
Business
Amazon sales surge after Whole Foods acquisition
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
Cyber Risk
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 27, 2017 / 5:22 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Amundi reports 31 bln eur in Q3 net inflows after Pioneer acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Amundi Sa

* Amundi reports net inflows of 58 billion eur over the first nine months, out of which 31 billion eur in q3 2017

* Amundi says “results up sharply thanks to integration of pioneer and business momentum”

* Amundi says had 1.4 trln eur in assets under management at end-sept, including pioneer’s aum

* Amundi CEO says integration of pioneer is well under way, confirms previously announced synergies and potential value creation

* Amundi says q3 net income down 4.6 percent to 184 million eur, according to combined income statement

* Amundi CEO says we have already played our part in asset management market consolidation

* Amundi CEO says our target in the future is to successfully carry out integration of pioneer

* Amundi CEO says it has not had any discussions with AXA over a tie-up recently Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.