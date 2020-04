April 1 (Reuters) - Amundi SA:

* SAYS INTENDS TO PROPOSE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOT TO SUBMIT TO ITS GENERAL ASSEMBLY, CONVENED ON MAY 12 2020, THE DIVIDEND PAYOUT OF EUR 3.10 PER SHARE FOR 2019 FISCAL YEAR

* SAYS TO ALLOCATE ENTIRE 2019 RESULTS TO RESERVES

* SAYS DURING SECOND HALF OF 2020, BOARD WILL PROPOSE GUIDELINES FOR DISTRIBUTION TO SHAREHOLDERS

* SAYS THESE COULD CONSIST IN PAYMENT OF AN ADVANCE ON DIVIDENDS PERTAINING TO 2020 RESULTS, OR IN AN EXCEPTIONAL DISTRIBUTION FROM RESERVES Further company coverage: (Paris Newsroom)