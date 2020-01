Jan 10 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* AMUNIX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. - HAS PROVIDED TECHNOLOGY LICENSE TO F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD AND HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE INC

* AMUNIX PHARMACEUTICALS - UNDER TERMS, WILL RECEIVE $40 MILLION UPFRONT PAYMENT FROM ROCHE