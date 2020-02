Feb 27 (Reuters) - Amverton Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 21.8 MILLION RGT, QTRLY NET PROFIT 2.2 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 21.3 MILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 52.3 MILLION RGT

* HOTEL AND LEISURE RELATED SERVICE IS EXPECTED TO BE AFFECTED BY COVID-19 OUTBREAK