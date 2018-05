May 14 (Reuters) - Amyris Inc:

* AMYRIS CONTINUES STRONG MOMENTUM AND EXECUTION WITH 77% REVENUE GROWTH AND EXCEEDS GROSS MARGIN TARGET

* Q1 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.52

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $1.79

* Q1 REVENUE $23 MILLION VERSUS $13 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: