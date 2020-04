April 20 (Reuters) - Amyris Inc:

* PRESS RELEASE - AMYRIS RECEIVES APPROVAL TO SELL ITS FERMENTED SUGARCANE REB M IN BRAZIL AND CANADA

* AMYRIS INC - RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM BOTH BRAZILIAN AND CANADIAN REGULATORS TO EXPAND ITS DISTRIBUTION OF ITS FERMENTED SUGARCANE REB M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: