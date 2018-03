March 15 (Reuters) - Amyris Inc:

* AMYRIS REPORTS ANOTHER STRONG QUARTER WITH SOLID OPERATING PERFORMANCE AND 2017 REVENUE OF $143.4 MILLION UP 113% OVER 2016

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.61

* Q4 REVENUE $80.6 MILLION VERSUS $22.2 MILLION

* ‍EXPECTS MORE THAN $10 MILLION OF POSITIVE EBITDA FOR 2018​

* TOTAL GAAP REVENUE OUTLOOK OF APPROXIMATELY $185-$195 MILLION FOR 2018